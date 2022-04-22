Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $326,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $4,878,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.86 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

