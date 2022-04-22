Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $175.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.92 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

