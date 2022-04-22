Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

