Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.56. 433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SISXF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

