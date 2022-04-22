Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.30

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 87.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 423.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $1,675,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.