Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.08 and last traded at C$16.76. 27,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 24,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

