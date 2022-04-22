Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,665. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average is $185.99.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

