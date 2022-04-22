Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.42 ($39.16).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock opened at €45.04 ($48.43) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($52.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.