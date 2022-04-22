Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,278.24

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,278.24 ($16.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($17.37). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,319 ($17.16), with a volume of 361,458 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,423 ($18.51) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.62) to GBX 1,280 ($16.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,391 ($18.10).

The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,286.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

In other Safestore news, insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.72) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($16,885.90).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

