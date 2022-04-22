RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.62

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.62 ($38.30) and traded as high as €40.25 ($43.28). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €40.20 ($43.23), with a volume of 1,787,522 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.36 and a 200-day moving average of €35.69.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)
