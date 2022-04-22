Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$7.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

RBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Rubellite Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$4.72 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$5.05. The stock has a market cap of C$258.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.