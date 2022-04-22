Royale Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81,399.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $773,484.28 and $81,399.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07475005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.13 or 1.00259742 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,093,208 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

