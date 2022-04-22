Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 in the last three months. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $140,577,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.