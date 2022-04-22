Royal Bank of Canada Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $110.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 12,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,847. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Comerica by 54.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.