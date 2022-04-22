Royal Bank of Canada Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital reiterated a na rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.51.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$19.48. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 66.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,727,667.20.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.