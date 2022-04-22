Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.62.

Shares of ROKU opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Roku by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

