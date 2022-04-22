Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,409.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,496.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,673.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,784.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

