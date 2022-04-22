Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.62.

Roku stock opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

