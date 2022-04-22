Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.85.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$74.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$56.00 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

