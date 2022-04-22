Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.85.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$74.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The stock has a market cap of C$37.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

