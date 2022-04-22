Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

