Robert W. Baird Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $14.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

GPS stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. GAP has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

