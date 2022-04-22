Robert W. Baird Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $125.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a 1-year low of $79.28 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 692.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

