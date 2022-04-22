Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

REXR stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.31, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

