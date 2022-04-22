Revomon (REVO) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Revomon (REVO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Revomon has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $713,857.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

