Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

