Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Shares of RBCAA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.49. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

In related news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

