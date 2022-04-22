Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,670 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,670 ($34.74) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,330 ($30.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.02) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($33.89) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.75).

REL opened at GBX 2,404 ($31.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,308.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,297.57. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,781 ($23.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($32.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 35.50 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other Relx news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.57), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,092.26).

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

