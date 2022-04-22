Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 28,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,510. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,856 shares of company stock worth $3,078,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 125.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

