Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

