Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.34. 45,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 73,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.
About Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)
