Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.34. 45,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 73,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

About Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.