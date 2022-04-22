Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 17,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 183,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.

