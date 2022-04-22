Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.70

Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.70 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 65.25 ($0.85). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.88), with a volume of 15,276 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £178.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.47, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.89.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

