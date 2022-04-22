Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.69. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

