Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.69. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
Redline Communications Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)
