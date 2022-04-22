ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $19.19 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $19.19 million and $23,994.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,924.59 or 1.00323557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00058305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00258018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00165209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00337948 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

