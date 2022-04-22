Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 9.57.

RDBX stock opened at 3.06 on Thursday. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

