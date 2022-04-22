Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $28.62. 25,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 42,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $365.53 million, a P/E ratio of 901.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter.
Red Violet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDVT)
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
