Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $28.62. 25,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 42,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.53 million, a P/E ratio of 901.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,202,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 402,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

