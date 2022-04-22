RED Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $577,324.88 and $16,195.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00266677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001639 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

