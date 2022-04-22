RED Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,088.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $582,017.83 and $31,088.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00264993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

