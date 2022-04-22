Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.13

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.13 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 66.80 ($0.87). Record shares last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.87), with a volume of 12,862 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £147.30 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.05.

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers advisory and execution services, including FX trade execution, multi-asset implementation, cash management, cash equitisation/bondisation, collateral management, research and advisory, FX transaction cost analysis, ESG framework, regulatory reporting, and concierge services.

