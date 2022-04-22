Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

RC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE RC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 57.2% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 133,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 18.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

