Raymond James Reiterates “C$28.00” Price Target for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.25.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$20.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$818.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.79 and a 12 month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.