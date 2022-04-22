Raymond James Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $205.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

