Raymond James Increases Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $190.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

