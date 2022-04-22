Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $322,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,596.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $323,250.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $392,875.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $26.08 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

