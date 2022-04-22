Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

RDUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,122. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $353.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 34.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

