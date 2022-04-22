Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $518.59 million and approximately $33.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07475005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.13 or 1.00259742 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 298,828,889,687 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

