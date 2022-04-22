RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

