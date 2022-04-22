Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

NYSE:HD traded down $15.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.