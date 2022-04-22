Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,032,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,100.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,282 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

